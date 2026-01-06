iOS 26.3 Beta 2 Now Available With These New Features

A few weeks after releasing the first iOS 26.3 Beta, Apple has now launched the second iteration — iOS 26.3 Beta 2. While it's still unclear what's new with this build (Apple still doesn't provide detailed changelogs), the company has likely improved features shipped with previous versions, along with bug fixes. If Apple follows previous years' trends, iOS 26.3 should have fewer beta versions than iOS 26.1 or iOS 26.2, as the final build is expected to roll out in late January. That said, among the new features, the company is preparing a few exclusive features for European users.

For example, Apple is readying an upgraded notification system, which will allow third-party smartwatches to receive notifications from an iPhone. While this feature has been limited to Apple Watch models so far, the company will give users the ability to choose a third-party smartwatch to get notifications instead. Also specific to Europe is a new NFC feature with an improved ability to share data over a Wi-Fi connection. While Apple hasn't explained how these functions are going to work, they're part of all the features Apple had to add for users in the EU.