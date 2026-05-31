Nintendo's Most Infamous Failure Got A Second Life On Switch 2

The Virtual Boy accessory for Nintendo Switch costs $99.99 if you want to have the full, original experience or $24.99 if you're fine with a cheaper cardboard replica. In addition to buying the accessory, it also requires Nintendo's most expensive subscription to unlock the games: Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, at $49.99/year or $79.99/year with a family plan. Once you have both products, you can enjoy the Virtual Boy's rich library of 14 games, including titles like "Wario Land," "Mario Clash," "Mario Tennis," "Tetris," "Golf," and "Space Invaders," with more being added at a later date.

While most Switch owners won't subscribe to the Expansion pack just to enjoy Virtual Boy, Nintendo continues to rely on nostalgia to sell this and other accessories, like game controllers for the Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, and GameCube.

On online forums, most users seem to have enjoyed this release. "I laughed when they showed it, and I thought it was the most Nintendo thing possible," said a Redditor. However, most of the community seems to agree that releasing this game only in 3D mode, requiring a paid accessory, and a yearly subscription, might not entice users to spend all that money, especially now that Nintendo Switch 2 games cost so much. That said, aside from reviews from journalists, it seems Nintendo customers once again skipped the Virtual Boy, showing that sometimes Nintendo never truly learns.