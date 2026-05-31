One Of Apple's Best iPhone Features Is Actually Made By Samsung

The display of the iPhone you may be using to read these words is regarded as one of the best in the mobile industry. The screen is one of the handset's standout features and an expensive component built to meet Apple's precise quality requirements. It's the OLED screen that can offer vivid colors, a dynamic refresh rate that can range between 1 Hz and 120 Hz, and even always-on functionality, depending on the iPhone model. While Apple creates some of the key iPhone components, like the processor and some of the modems, the screen comes from third-party suppliers — including one of its biggest rivals, Samsung, which routinely gets the lion's share of iPhone OLED orders. Technically, it's Samsung Display, a Samsung subsidiary that manufactures the OLED screens, not Samsung Mobile, the company that makes Android flagship phones like the Galaxy S26 series. In addition, LG Display and BOE are the other two OLED panel suppliers for the iPhone, though the latter has experienced quality issues that prevented the Chinese vendor from winning more orders.

Apple's strategy to order parts from one of its biggest rivals may seem surprising, but that's simply how the company operates. Apple designs the iPhone in California, but the company doesn't use off-the-shelf parts from suppliers. It orders the customized components at a scale that gives it leverage with component makers. Apple routinely sells over 200 million iPhones a year, so its business is highly coveted by various companies, Samsung Display included.

Because Apple aims to offer a premium iPhone experience, the company will pay for more expensive components, including the latest generation of OLED screen technology that Samsung Display can offer. That's why iPhone flagships may offer a newer generation of OLED panels than the same-year Galaxy S models from Samsung Mobile.