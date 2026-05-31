5 Near-Perfect Netflix True Crime Shows You'll Devour In Hours

Released in late 2015, "Making a Murderer" cemented Netflix's position as a purveyor of top-notch true crime programming. Indeed, the incredible popularity of "Making a Murderer" prompted Netflix to invest more heavily in true crime programming.

For those unfamiliar with the series, "Making a Murderer" is a 10-part documentary that centers on a Wisconsin man named Steven Avery who spent over a decade in prison for rape. Ultimately, it was determined via DNA evidence that Avery was completely innocent and that he should never have been convicted in the first place. But that interesting backdrop is only the precursor to the main storyline. Just two years after being released from prison, Avery becomes the suspect in the murder of Teresa Halbach, a young woman who showed up to Avery's property to take photos of used cars for a trade publication.

At first, the evidence pointing to Avery being the murderer appears airtight. But as the documentary progresses, we learn about a myriad of questionable and, at times, unethical behaviors from key people involved in the investigation. Before long, viewers start to wonder if Avery was perhaps being positioned as a scapegoat by law enforcement officials who had longstanding issues with the Avery family at large.

"Making a Murderer" will have you on the edge of your seats to the very last episode. And even then, it's not entirely clear who was responsible for the death of Teresa Halbach. I don't want to give anything away, but "Making a Murderer" is one of the best true crime documentaries ever made and is well worth checking out. It's been over 10 years since it debuted on Netflix, but at the time, the show was a mainstream phenomenon that thrust a murder in small-town Wisconsin into the national spotlight.