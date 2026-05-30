Dustin Hoffman And Sharon Stone Starred In An Overlooked Michael Crichton Movie

There was a time when you couldn't watch cable television without bumping into Barry Levinson's 1998 sci-fi mystery, "Sphere". As a result, I've seen the movie (which is based on Michael Crichton's 1987 novel of the same name) multiple times, and always felt that something just wasn't clicking about the story that the prestigious cast (including Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone, Samuel L. Jackson, and Liev Schreiber) and decent production design were trying to mask all along.

At the time, my young and impressionable brain was hardly versed in science fiction, so despite its narrative and visual flaws, I found "Sphere" titillating and thought-provoking until its famously divisive and nonsensical ending. But it was not until years later that I learned about how big a commercial and critical failure Levinson's feature actually was.

At the box office, "Sphere" couldn't even make its budget back, peaking at around $70 million worldwide against an estimated $80-100 million production cost. Critics vehemently picked it apart for being derivative, sluggish, and preposterously unimaginative. The late Roger Ebert said it felt rushed, adding "The only excellence is in the acting, and even then the screenplay puts the characters through so many U-turns that dramatic momentum is impossible." I mostly agree with that, though I believe the mystery at the film's center and the questions it raises deserve a little more credit.