What Are The Backrooms? The Online Origin Of The Sci-Fi Horror Movie, Explained

If you've browsed the internet sufficiently, you've almost certainly heard of "The Backrooms," a mythology of user-curated liminal horror content, which has managed to reach full Hollywood film status. The R-rated film "Backrooms" (sans "The") revolves around individuals who have "no-clipped" through the bounds of reality and landed in an infinite maze of dull corporate hallways and fluorescent lights with the threat of supernatural predators around every corner. This massive internet phenomenon has humble roots in a single photograph posted to the paranormal section of online image board, which sparked endless lore and eventually a series of videos created by a young filmmaker.

The first cited appearance of the photo that would go on to inspire The Backrooms was on 4chan's Paranormal image board in 2019, a place for users to post photos and extrapolate creepy stories from them. The photo in question depicts an empty, aged office space with worn, yellow wallpaper, moist, brown carpets, and bright fluorescent lights. An anonymous user on this thread extrapolated on the photo, conceiving of a massive labyrinth of identical hallways that normal individuals would inexplicably fall into between the cracks of reality, with a constantly looming dread that something vicious is stalking them. This was a prime example of what would come to be known as liminal horror, focusing on individuals trapped in transitory spaces like hallways and garages.