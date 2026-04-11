5 Best Found Footage Horror Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Perhaps one of the riskiest tropes in filmmaking is applying found-footage as a way of storytelling. Telling a story through a camera that can't sit still, or shot through terrible lighting, is a gamble that sometimes doesn't hit the mark. Thankfully, there are some entries that use this tool in a wonderfully effective way, especially in horror films.

No matter how bad things might look onscreen or how poor the sound might become, it only builds the immense dread that those daring to keep filming might not see their own final cut. Well, here at BGR, we love a good found-footage fright fest ("Europa Report" deserves honorable mention), and being the brave little soldiers that we are, we've found five films that fit the bill perfectly and have left us hiding behind our hands as it all plays out.

From snapping a serial killer's smile, to poor connectivity issues adding bucket loads of tension to a terrifying moment, these found-footage movies have all delivered in the format they've dared to play with. To kick things off, we've got an unconventional horror film that perhaps feels the most real of all, and one that, frankly, doesn't get enough attention. Then again, maybe that's not a bad thing, depending on what kind of horror you're into. So what are you waiting for? Press play, if you dare.