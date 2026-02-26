TV's Most Underrated Sci-Fi Horror Series Deserves A Much Bigger Audience
Television sleeper hits sure can be a wonderful thing. Stumble across a great show that already has a few seasons under its belt, and you've either got plenty to binge through from beginning to end, or time to study up on it before the latest season finds its way back to our screens. For those who are fans of one of the greatest shows of the 2000s, "Lost," there's a series you might love on MGM+, a cheaper streaming service that is actually worth it. It even stars one of the former islanders who has found himself in a far more isolated and downright evil area in "From."
Debuting in 2022 on what was originally Epix, "From" begins with a family road trip grinding to a halt in a town unlike any other. After going off-road and finding themselves in a rundown town, the Matthews family learns they are now permanent residents. With no way to contact the outside world and locals just as clueless and stranded as they are, the only visitors they receive are bloodthirsty creatures that come to them at night. At the center of this mystery is Boyd Stevens (former "Lost" star Harold Perrineau), who has assumed the roles of sheriff and mayor and is doing everything he can to find a way out of this hellish place and defeat whatever force is keeping him and the townsfolk bound to it.
Why From feels like Lost, but far more terrifying
The resemblance between "From" and "Lost" is strong, and that's even without the inclusion of Perrineau. Both stick us with a band of misfit characters that are all trying to find a way out of the limbo-like landscape they're stranded in, but the difference is that you'd much rather be on the island than the shell of a town that "From" is exploring.
Besides the limited supplies and an atmosphere that feels like it belongs in an end of the world movie, "From" amplifies the terror of being lost thanks to monstrous inhabitants that visit in the night. As they attempt to lure out any townsperson who's reaching breaking point, these monsters that wander out from the woods looking like postal workers, shopkeepers, and dear old ladies leave whoever they find ripped to shreds in the morning, and are as mysterious as every other part of this prison posing as a pit-stop town.
To make matters worse, there are unsettling landmarks, ghostly apparitions, and underground tunnels that are crammed with even more secrets that could help or hinder Boyd's mission to save the people he's bound to. It's thanks to these moments that the show has become such a hit with critics, and that the wait for the newest season of "From" has been so difficult.
From returns with season 4 soon, but can it avoid a weak finish?
While the folks of "From" might be terrible at getting out of town, they've certainly built enough momentum and delivered a gripping enough story to keep the praise coming. The show has a critic score of 96% and an audience score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the hope is that the quality holds up after being off our screens for well over a year. One significant update came in June 2025, when cast members from the show posted on social media, assuring fans that cameras had begun rolling again. Fast-forward to 2026, and, thankfully, the streaming service has confirmed that the show will be back "From" its lengthy time away on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 9 p.m. Eastern, according to TVLine.
Admittedly, it's nothing new for shows to spend some time off the air (yeah, we're looking at you, "The Last of Us"). Still, a long break can raise another worry — that it will run too long and lose its way. As wonderfully weird as they are, shows like "Lost" and more recently "Stranger Things" have struggled to stick the landing in the eyes of some fans, so fingers crossed "From" doesn't suffer the same fate.