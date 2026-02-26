TV's Most Underrated Sci-Fi Horror Series Deserves A Much Bigger Audience

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Television sleeper hits sure can be a wonderful thing. Stumble across a great show that already has a few seasons under its belt, and you've either got plenty to binge through from beginning to end, or time to study up on it before the latest season finds its way back to our screens. For those who are fans of one of the greatest shows of the 2000s, "Lost," there's a series you might love on MGM+, a cheaper streaming service that is actually worth it. It even stars one of the former islanders who has found himself in a far more isolated and downright evil area in "From."

Debuting in 2022 on what was originally Epix, "From" begins with a family road trip grinding to a halt in a town unlike any other. After going off-road and finding themselves in a rundown town, the Matthews family learns they are now permanent residents. With no way to contact the outside world and locals just as clueless and stranded as they are, the only visitors they receive are bloodthirsty creatures that come to them at night. At the center of this mystery is Boyd Stevens (former "Lost" star Harold Perrineau), who has assumed the roles of sheriff and mayor and is doing everything he can to find a way out of this hellish place and defeat whatever force is keeping him and the townsfolk bound to it.