5 Best End Of The World Movies, Ranked

All things shall pass. Though it's unlikely to happen in our lifetime (hopefully), the Earth will eventually become lifeless — and what better way to fret over this matter than with a collection of films that focuses on the planet (or humanity's) demise. While it may be horrifying to think about, the five movies below each have their own unique take on the end of days, and they may just take your mind off the fact that our planet's oxygen levels will eventually drop.

Whether taking you far into the future to see an Earth inhabited by trash, or showing you suffering as the apocalypse nears, we tried to go with a variety of different sci-fi movies to really round out your options. Additionally, each movie on this list has positive critic and audience scores, and we did our best to tell you where each film is streaming, when available. If you're in the mood for something potentially bleak, this list will have you laughing, crying, or even bringing the kids along for the apocalypse.

Though MIT predicted society will collapse this century, and even if a supercomputer knows when all life on Earth will end, there's no reason you can't spend some time enjoying some of the best movies available on the subject of Earth's doomsday. While you don't need to watch any of these films from your emergency bunker, we've also got some of the best sci-fi films of 2025 if you're still in the mood for more content after watching everything on this list.