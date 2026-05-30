5 Tech Brands That Lost Their Customers' Trust (And Went Bankrupt)

The tech industry has had its massive share of complete failures. In fact, some might argue that right now, it's going through yet another one of these situations with the artificial intelligence boom. Everyone wants to be the creator or the team behind a revolutionary product, but not everything is an iPhone.

From the Dot Com bubble, cryptocurrency, and medical fraud to just plain old inability to get with the times, there's plenty of corpses of companies to talk about. Some, like crypto firm FTX, are still shambling along in the midst of a years-long bankruptcy. Others lost all trust from customers and wound up shutting down.

There's never been a better time to take a look at tech history's failings and then watch as OpenAI and Anthropic burn through hundreds of times the amount of trust and money that failed companies did. It's a fascinating time, as the AI bubble brings all these memories to the surface.