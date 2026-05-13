What Happened To Gateway Computers? Why The Brand Shut Down

Gateway, the company that competed against the likes of Dell and Packard Bell in the '80s and '90s, fell from grace and shut down production of its PCs rather rapidly. Originally based in Iowa, the company was founded in 1985, just a year after Michael Dell set up his PC reselling business. With the rise of the PC, Gateway quickly adapted, becoming a "white box" computer company, selling cheap PCs that it made in-house.

After a fairly successful first few years, Gateway started to make certain mistakes that began to mount up. One user on Reddit, who claims to have worked with Gateway PCs back in the day, noted that the cheap prices owed to the sourcing of parts. They say that machines under the same name could have different parts, depending on when they were made. This led to the PCs having problems if they needed updating or repairing.

David L. Farquhar, an IT professional who worked on Gateway PCs at his various jobs, attributed part of the company's undoing to the fact that it had lackluster customer support in the enterprise field. Despite two blogs talking about how friendly the consumer customer support was, often guiding him and a colleague through setups, it never managed to fit into the enterprise market. Without this foothold, similar to HP, Dell, or IBM, it couldn't survive the oncoming storm. This might explain why it never makes favorite tech brand lists.