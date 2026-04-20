Here's How Old Your Favorite Tech Brands Are In 2026

The tech industry houses a number of companies that have flourished to become some of the biggest players in the market. One look at the list of the largest companies in the world by market cap will make this clear as day, with the top five positions occupied by the biggest tech brands you can think of. NVIDIA, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon have incredibly high market caps that range from $2.6 trillion to $4.6 trillion.

This should make it clear that the tech industry is here to run the show for a long time. It helps that people are very passionate about their favorite technologically-driven companies, loving the products they bring to market and how they've made life easier for them in more ways than one. These companies have taken a long time to make their mark in the industry, reaching an impressive age in 2026.