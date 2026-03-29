5 Major Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Amazon

Amazon is known for being in the business of just about everything, thanks to its online store and the conglomerate's massive reach. It's one of the biggest companies on the planet and among the only ones to exceed $2 trillion in market value, only surpassed by Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft. It just keeps getting bigger with new acquisitions in areas ranging from film to tech to healthcare. While some of these companies are incorporated into Amazon's existing offerings, others keep their names and continue operations as subsidiaries.

Some of Amazon's subsidiaries are pretty obvious. For example, Audible includes "an Amazon company" in its logo, complete with the company's familiar smile arrow, and ComiXology is fully integrated into Amazon's storefront and has retired its original mobile app in favor of the Kindle app. However, the corporation is behind far more brands than you might realize, ranging from popular websites to supermarkets to home security systems.