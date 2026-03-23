Every Major Brand Actually Owned By Google

When most people think about Google, they picture a search bar that has become the default gateway to the internet for billions. That image is accurate, but it is also wildly incomplete. Since its first acquisition in 2001, Google has completed over 264 deals across more than 20 countries, spanning sectors from cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to navigation and health wearables. At its peak, between 2010 and 2011, the tech giant was acquiring companies at roughly one per week. In 2014, Google closed more than 30 deals.

The acquisitions extended the brand's reach into new categories, reinforced the data and distribution advantages that underpin its advertising business, and positioned it ahead of technological shifts before those shifts became obvious to the wider market. The $50 million paid for Android in 2005 looks almost comically modest against the backdrop of a mobile operating system now running approximately 72% of the world's smartphones.

Some of the brands Google has acquired continue to operate independently, retaining the identity and culture that made them valuable. Others have been so completely absorbed into Google's infrastructure that their users bump into them daily without awareness of who owns them. This article covers 13 of those major brands. We have also explained what each one does, why Google bought it, and how it fits into a technology empire that extends far beyond the world's most visited website.