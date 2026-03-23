Every Major Brand Actually Owned By Google
When most people think about Google, they picture a search bar that has become the default gateway to the internet for billions. That image is accurate, but it is also wildly incomplete. Since its first acquisition in 2001, Google has completed over 264 deals across more than 20 countries, spanning sectors from cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to navigation and health wearables. At its peak, between 2010 and 2011, the tech giant was acquiring companies at roughly one per week. In 2014, Google closed more than 30 deals.
The acquisitions extended the brand's reach into new categories, reinforced the data and distribution advantages that underpin its advertising business, and positioned it ahead of technological shifts before those shifts became obvious to the wider market. The $50 million paid for Android in 2005 looks almost comically modest against the backdrop of a mobile operating system now running approximately 72% of the world's smartphones.
Some of the brands Google has acquired continue to operate independently, retaining the identity and culture that made them valuable. Others have been so completely absorbed into Google's infrastructure that their users bump into them daily without awareness of who owns them. This article covers 13 of those major brands. We have also explained what each one does, why Google bought it, and how it fits into a technology empire that extends far beyond the world's most visited website.
YouTube
In October 2006, Google paid $1.65 billion in stock for a 20-month old video startup that had been running on borrowed time, borrowed bandwidth, and the boundless optimism of the three former PayPal employees. At that time, the acquisition raised eyebrows. YouTube had no reliable revenue model, and it faced serious copyright exposure from Viacom, a major media company, in 2007, right after its acquisition. Google showed its trust anyway, and it turned out to be one of the most consequential bets in the history of the technology industry.
Today, YouTube serves over 2.7 billion logged-in users every month and hosts more than 800 million videos across every conceivable subject — from university lecture series to conspiracy theories to the peculiar genre of people filming themselves eating impossibly large quantities of food. More than 500 hours of video are uploaded to the platform every minute. YouTube's advertising revenue soared to $40.4 billion in 2025, making it one of the most lucrative video platforms in the world and the backbone of Alphabet's ad-driven business model. The platform has become a go-to place for people to rely on video as their primary medium for learning, entertainment, discovery, or even a passive income source.
Nest
Before Nest, there was the thermostat, a device that existed outside the domain of design ambition. Tony Fadell, who led the development of the iPod (a vintage tech product now), thought differently. In 2010, he co-founded Nest Labs, alongside engineer Matt Rogers, with the conviction that the mundane objects of daily life deserved the same attention to aesthetics and intelligence that had transformed personal computing.
Google acquired Nest in January 2014 for $3.2 billion. The deal gave Google a credible foothold in the connected home market at a moment when the internet of things was transitioning from a concept discussed at technology conferences to an actual commercial reality. Nest thermostats, cameras, doorbells, and smoke detectors became the early furniture of the smart home.
Today, Nest products operate under the Google Nest brand and integrate tightly with the broader Google Home ecosystem. The Google Nest Thermostat remains its most iconic product, capable of learning a household's routine within a few days and adjusting temperature automatically to match. The acquisition also gave Google a direct presence in the physical home at a time when Amazon was building its own connected-home strategy around Alexa, making Nest as much a competitive maneuver as a product bet.
Android
In 2005, Google paid an estimated $50 million for a small startup in Palo Alto called Android Inc., founded by Andy Rubin, Rich Miner, Nick Sears, and Chris White. The company had originally set out to build an OS for digital cameras before pivoting to mobile phones in 2004, working toward a platform that would give handset manufacturers a smarter, more adaptable software foundation than anything available at the time. Most people in the technology industry paid little attention to the deal. The smartphone era had not yet arrived.
What followed is among the most transformative stories in the history of technology. Android launched commercially in 2008, a year after Apple introduced the iPhone, and proceeded to capture the global smartphone market. By making Android freely available to any manufacturer willing to adopt it, Google seeded its operating system across thousands of device types and price points, from flagship phones costing over $1,000 to entry-level handsets sold for less than $30.
Android now runs on approximately 73% of smartphones worldwide, with some of its flagship phones providing better battery life than an iPhone. Android gave Google an operational presence in the pockets of several billion people, becoming a distribution channel through which Google Search, Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, and the entire suite of Google services reach their largest audience.
DeepMind
DeepMind was founded in London in 2010 by Demis Hassabis, Shane Legg, and Mustafa Suleyman. By 2014, it had attracted enough attention and competitive interest from Facebook. But Google moved to acquire it for a reported figure in the range of $500 million, making it the largest acquisition of a European artificial intelligence company at the time.
What DeepMind went on to produce under Google's ownership redefined expectations for what machine learning systems could accomplish. AlphaGo, released in 2016, defeated the world champion of the ancient board game Go, a milestone ahead of time, given the game's extraordinary complexity. AlphaFold, which followed in 2020, solved one of the most complex problems in structural biology, predicting the three-dimensional shape of proteins from their amino acid sequences with an accuracy that had eluded the scientific community for decades. Google DeepMind also released Genie 3 last August, the latest model of its world model, capable of creating video game worlds in real-time.
Today, DeepMind operates as Google DeepMind following a merger with Google Brain in 2023, with Demis Hassabis leading the combined entity. The organization continues to publish foundational research while contributing directly to Google products — its work powers improvements to Google Search, YouTube recommendations, and the efficiency of Google's data centres, among other applications.
Fitbit
Founded in San Francisco in 2007, Fitbit launched its first wearable in 2009 — a small clip-on device that counted steps, measured distance, and estimated calories burned with a simplicity that appealed to people who had no interest in complex sports instrumentation but were curious about how much they actually moved through the course of a day. It was a product that arrived at the exact intersection of growing health awareness and consumer appetite for personal data, and it built a loyal user base on the back of that timing.
Google acquired Fitbit for $2.1 billion in January 2021, completing a deal that had been announced in late 2019 but spent more than a year navigating regulation in the United States and Europe. The central concern among regulators was predictable: Fitbit had accumulated health data on tens of millions of users, and the prospect of that data flowing into Google's advertising machinery troubled privacy advocates and competition authorities in roughly equal measure. Google eventually completed the acquisition with commitments to keep Fitbit health data separate from its advertising systems.
Fitbit's integration into the Google hardware ecosystem has proceeded steadily since the acquisition. The Fitbit brand now covers fitness trackers running Fitbit OS, while Google consolidated its smartwatch line under the Pixel Watch brand in 2024. The Fitbit app has been updated to connect natively with Google's broader health services infrastructure.
Kaggle
Kaggle was founded in 2010 by Anthony Goldbloom and Ben Hamner with a simple premise: Take difficult data science problems that companies and research institutions face, publish them as competitive challenges with prize money attached, and let the global community of data scientists compete to solve them. The model worked extraordinarily well. By the time Google acquired the platform in March 2017, Kaggle had grown to nearly half a million active data scientists and was approaching one million registered users, competing for rankings, reputation, and occasionally substantial cash prizes.
Google acquired Kaggle with Fei-Fei Li, Google's Chief Scientist at the time, who said the acquisition would accelerate Google's mission to democratize AI and lower barriers to entry for developers, users, and enterprises. Kaggle brought a large repository of publicly shared datasets and trained model notebooks, and a platform where companies already ran recruiting competitions to evaluate technical candidates — a documented feature of the platform since its early years.
Today, Kaggle hosts over 600,000 publicly available datasets and runs competitions across domains including medical imaging, financial forecasting, and natural language processing. Kaggle Learn, the platform's educational product, has made it an entry point for data science learners globally. The platform continued to operate with its competitive structure and open community largely intact since the acquisition.
Firebase
Firebase began as a startup called Envolve in 2011, originally built to provide a chat API for websites. Its founders, James Tamplin and Andrew Lee, quickly realized that developers were using the underlying infrastructure for much more than chat. They were using it to synchronize application data in real time across multiple clients. Envolve pivoted, relaunched as Firebase in 2012, and within two years had attracted enough developer adoption to catch Google's attention. The acquisition closed in 2014, and Firebase has since grown into one of the world's major mobile and web development platforms.
What Firebase provides is a collection of backend tools that allow developers to build sophisticated applications without managing server infrastructure themselves. Its real-time database lets data update across all connected clients without requiring developers to write complex synchronization logic. Its authentication system handles user login across multiple providers. Its cloud functions allow server-side code to run in response to events without maintaining a dedicated server. Collectively, these tools lower the technical barrier to building a functional, scalable application.
Firebase now powers over 1.5 million applications — handling authentication, data storage, analytics, and hosting across iOS, Android, and web platforms. The platform has been thoroughly embedded into the architecture of modern software development.
Looker
Looker was founded in Santa Cruz, California in 2012 by Lloyd Tabb and Ben Porterfield, who had spent their careers watching companies struggle with a consistent problem: Organizations had more data than ever, but the people who needed to make decisions based on that data — executives, product managers, sales teams — had no reliable way to access it without depending on a data analyst or an engineer to run queries for them. Looker set out to fix that, building a business intelligence platform that allowed non-technical users to explore complex datasets through an intuitive interface without writing a line of code.
Google acquired Looker in 2020 for $2.6 billion, integrating it into Google Cloud as the platform's primary business intelligence layer. The acquisition arrived at a moment when enterprise data analytics had become one of the central battlegrounds in cloud computing, with Microsoft and Amazon both investing heavily in their own analytics tooling. Looker gave Google Cloud a credible, mature offering in that space, one that had already earned the trust of significant enterprise customers and built a reputation for handling complex data modeling requirements that simpler tools struggle to accommodate.
Waze
Founded in Israel in 2006 by Ehud Shabtai, Amir Shinar, and Uri Levine, Waze used GPS data passively collected from users' phones to build a continuously updating picture of traffic conditions across a road network, then layered a community reporting system on top that allowed drivers to flag accidents, police presence, road closures, and hazards in real time. The result was a navigation app that knew not just the fastest theoretical route, but the fastest actual route given what was happening on the roads at that precise moment.
Google acquired Waze in June 2013 for approximately $1.3 billion, beating out Apple and Facebook in what was described at the time as a competitive acquisition process. Within months of closing the deal, Google began pulling Waze's crowdsourced incident reports, such as accidents, road closures, and construction, directly into Google Maps. Google has kept Waze operating as a separate app, though in 2022, Waze and Google Maps teams folded into Google's Geo division. Waze is built specifically around routing efficiency for drivers who want the fastest possible route. Google Maps has evolved into a broader local information product that encompasses far more than navigation.
Mandiant
Mandiant was founded in 2004 by Kevin Mandia, a former U.S. Air Force officer who served as a computer security officer and in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. The company launched as Red Cliff Consulting before rebranding as Mandiant in 2006. It built its reputation by going to organizations after a major breach and pointing out exactly what happened — who did what and how. Its 2013 report on APT1, a Chinese military unit that had been conducting systematic economic espionage against American companies since at least 2006, established Mandiant as an authority on international cyber threats.
Google acquired Mandiant in September 2022 for $5.4 billion, folding it into Google Cloud. The acquisition came amid high-profile ransomware attacks, supply chain compromises, and nation-state intrusions that had demonstrated the catastrophic consequences of an inadequate security posture. Since the acquisition, Mandiant's threat intelligence has been integrated directly into Google Cloud's security infrastructure. In April 2023, Google Cloud launched its Security AI Workbench, combining a specialized large language model called Sec-PaLM with Mandiant's frontline incident data to help security teams query threat intelligence and generate detection rules.
Waymo
Unlike every other brand in this list, Waymo was never acquired — Google built it internally. In January 2009, Google launched Project Chauffeur, a self-driving car initiative led by Sebastian Thrun, a Google VP who had previously led Stanford's team to victory at the 2005 DARPA Grand Challenge for autonomous vehicles. The autonomous vehicle, named Stanley, successfully navigated a 132-mile desert course without human assistance, marking a major milestone in the evolution of self-driving technology.
By 2016, after seven years of research and testing, Google spun off the Project Chauffeur as a standalone company under Alphabet. Waymo stands for "a new way forward in mobility." Waymo has expanded its robotaxi fleet to major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta, all accessible through the Waymo One app. In February 2026, Waymo raised a $16 billion investment round, valuing the company at $126 billion. The company logged 15 million rides in 2025 itself, and is now expanding to over 20 more cities in 2026, including Tokyo and London, with more than 400,000 rides provided every week across six U.S. cities.
Snapseed
Snapseed was created by Nik Software, a San Diego-based company founded in 1995 that had built a loyal following among professional photographers through its desktop photo editing plugins. When smartphones began transforming photography into a daily activity, Nik Software launched Snapseed on iPad in 2011 — a mobile editor with gesture-based controls and professional-grade tools that earned it Apple's 2011 iPad App of the Year award. The iPhone version followed two months later in August 2011.
Google acquired Nik Software in September 2012, specifically to bring Snapseed into its ecosystem. The acquisition cost was not disclosed. Google subsequently launched Snapseed on Android and made the iOS version free, which expanded its user base significantly. In 2017, Google sold the rest of Nik Software's portfolio – including its suite of desktop Photoshop plugins — to the French company DxO, but retained Snapseed. In June 2025, Google released Snapseed 3.0 for IOS, introducing a redesigned interface, new film-inspired filters, enhanced RAW editing tools, and improved integration with Google Photos. The update launched on iOS only, with Google recently promising to bring the update to Android as well.
Admob
Omar Hamoui founded AdMob in 2006 while a first-year MBA student at the Wharton School, dropping out to build what became one of the first large-scale mobile advertising networks — connecting app developers who needed revenue with advertisers who needed to reach mobile users. Google acquired AdMob in May 2010 for $750 million, completing a deal that had required approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission amid concerns about advertising market concentration.
The acquisition gave Google a dominant position in the mobile advertising ecosystem at the exact moment the App Store and Google Play were beginning to generate the kind of developer activity that would make in-app advertising a mainstream revenue model. Today, AdMob operates as part of Google's advertising infrastructure, integrated with Firebase for analytics and Google Ad Manager for mediation. It powers in-app advertising across millions of applications on both iOS and Android, handling banner ads, interstitials, and rewarded video formats that offer users in-game currency or premium content in exchange for watching an advertisement.