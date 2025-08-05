Google DeepMind Unveils Genie 3, Claims It Can Create Video Game Worlds In Real-Time
Google DeepMind has official unveiled the latest version of its world model, Genie 3. The new model, which the company showcased in a new YouTube video, as well as several videos breaking down its capabilities, is intended for general purpose world building for things like interactive scenes and even video games. The new model is a marked improvement over both Genie 2 and Google's Veo model, which both only allow less than 20 seconds of interaction horizon.
DeepMind claims that the new system can generate entire worlds that you can interact with consistently for several minutes in up to 720p resolution. Additionally, the company says that the system will be able to respond to what it calls "promptable world events" with real-time latency. Based on what the videos show off, it seems like Google has taken a major step forward in creating entire video game worlds using AI — but we're still far from the finish line.
Where DeepMind goes from here
World models like Genie 3 could be especially helpful, as they'll allow for the AI to simulate entire environments for video games, educational purposes, other media, and even to help train robots or other AI agents. As such, Google's next steps will likely see the company pushing Genie 3's capabilities as far as they can. This means eventually making the world model available to more testers, though exact details on that haven't been shared just yet.
Up until now, though, similar models haven't offered the same level of fidelity that DeepMind is bringing to the table. And that's what makes this stand out. While Veo 3 is now widely available, it still has limitations — like the fact it doesn't truly let you interact with the world.
Additionally, while Genie 2 did feature interactions, they were more limited and only lasted around a minute, tops. Additionally, keeping the world generating consistently was much more difficult, resulting in shorter usage options and times. Genie 3 addresses this by making interactions deeper, while also allowing for a longer consistency of generation.
Considering Veo 3 has already been demonstrated in some incredible videos, Genie 3 has the opportunity to take another leap forward, if utilized correctly. But we'll have to wait and see just how people use it once it becomes more widely available.