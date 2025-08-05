Google DeepMind Unveils Genie 3, Claims It Can Create Video Game Worlds In Real-Time

World models like Genie 3 could be especially helpful, as they'll allow for the AI to simulate entire environments for video games, educational purposes, other media, and even to help train robots or other AI agents. As such, Google's next steps will likely see the company pushing Genie 3's capabilities as far as they can. This means eventually making the world model available to more testers, though exact details on that haven't been shared just yet.

Up until now, though, similar models haven't offered the same level of fidelity that DeepMind is bringing to the table. And that's what makes this stand out. While Veo 3 is now widely available, it still has limitations — like the fact it doesn't truly let you interact with the world.

Additionally, while Genie 2 did feature interactions, they were more limited and only lasted around a minute, tops. Additionally, keeping the world generating consistently was much more difficult, resulting in shorter usage options and times. Genie 3 addresses this by making interactions deeper, while also allowing for a longer consistency of generation.

Considering Veo 3 has already been demonstrated in some incredible videos, Genie 3 has the opportunity to take another leap forward, if utilized correctly. But we'll have to wait and see just how people use it once it becomes more widely available.