5 Android Flagships With Better Battery Life Than The iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro, especially the Max version, offers the best battery life an Apple user can get on an iPhone. After all, we're talking about a massive difference here, as the smaller version features a 4,252 mAh battery, compared to a 5,088 mAh battery on the bigger model. While this already represents a significant jump over the previous generation, Apple also added an innovative vapor chamber cooling system and the new A19 Pro chip that makes these devices more energy efficient. However, when compared to the Android world, Apple could be easily left behind, especially if we're just considering numbers.

Chinese companies like Oppo and Honor are pushing the limits of battery capacity, and that gives them an edge over the iPhone in certain scenarios. Still, as we've learned over the years, spec sheets don't necessarily mean much in everyday usage — they simply give us an idea of the performance we might get from a product. Since getting a full day of battery life is one of the most important things people look for when buying a new smartphone, we've rounded up five Android flagships that have the specs or real-world test results to outlast Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models.