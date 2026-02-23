Smart home devices, like Google's Nest learning thermostats, are meant to be connected to the internet and offer a host of convenient features because of it, like remote access. But given the fact that Google has discontinued its Nest brand in favor of Google Home, and has also ended support for 1st and 2nd gen Nest thermostats, it brings up an important question. Can you use a Google Nest thermostat without internet, and if so, what can and can't you do while offline?

The short answer is yes, a Google Nest thermostat will continue to function just fine without internet. However, some features won't be available and it will work like a traditional thermostat instead, with manual control of heating and cooling modes. You won't be able tap into it via mobile apps, which means no remote access to change settings.

You also won't receive notifications while the device remains offline, nor will you be able to use cloud-based features or voice control. Any smart schedules you've setup should continue to trigger without internet, but if you want to make any changes you'll have to do that directly from the thermostat. This is similar to other devices from the company, like the Google Home Hub, which does work offline, but only in a limited capacity.