9 Common Mistakes People Make When Upgrading To A Smart Home

When the smart home bug bites and you glimpse the elusive dream of home automation utopia, it's hard to resist diving right in and filling your Amazon basket with shiny, expensive possibilities. But you need to slow down and plan things carefully, or your dream will rapidly turn into a nightmare and a colossal waste of money (you really don't need a smart toaster).

There are many things that can go wrong before you smart home journey is complete, and some would argue that it's never truly finished because there's always some new automation to work on or a buggy device that needs to be reset and re-paired. Making the right choices from the start — not just on what devices to buy or what ecosystem, but seemingly trivial things like what to call your lights — can make all the difference. Don't focus on what one device can offer now, but how it might all fit together in the grand scheme of things in six months time. Here's where most beginners slip up and how you can avoid making the same mistakes.