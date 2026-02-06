5 Smart Home Upgrades That Are A Waste Of Money, According To Users

The smart home gadget market is crowded with technologies designed to make users' lives simpler in various daily aspects. Whether they're used for automating a room's lights or for controlling all electronics on a property with the help of virtual voice assistants, numerous options exist to make life easier.

On the other hand, some upgrades end up being a waste of money simply because they are not worth the added technology cost. These items usually have a price well above what you would pay for a standard version, and according to users' feedback, many of them fail to deliver real value, making features that seem revolutionary from the outside become quickly irrelevant after use.

Some smart home owners might find utility for these products, but for the vast majority of the public, the best course of action is typically to save money and buy other devices that actually make a difference. In practice, their cost rarely justifies the benefits they provide.