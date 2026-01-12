9 Reasons Why You Should Install A Voice Assistant In Your Smart Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite being one of the most transformative technologies of the last decade, the ultimate smart home has remained but a dream for most households. Smart devices can be complex, inaccessible, and often more trouble than they're worth — even if a smart home can actually save you money. But with a voice assistant, that all changes. Smart speakers that you can talk to are a critical part of any smart home infrastructure, but many people underutilize them. After all, voice is the most intuitive way for us mere humans to interact with the world, and unlike most gadgets, it requires no training to get started as long as you're over the age of 3.

From hands-free operation to cutting through the mess of long device lists to running a longer sequence of actions, letting a guest into your home, or just the sheer fun factor of talking to your house, here's why you need a voice assistant, and how you can level up your smart home.