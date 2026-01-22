Can You Use A Google Home Hub Without Internet?

A common limitation of modern devices, especially smart home gadgets, is that many features require an internet connection. That makes sense because of the nature of the technology, but it can create obvious issues when the internet goes down. Like a smart assistant simply not working when the device is offline. What about a Google Home Hub or Google Home products, can you use these devices without internet? The answer is, it depends, but generally yes, they still work.

Something to note is that Google discontinued its Nest Brand in favor of the Google Home name. Therefore Google Nest and Google Home devices are effectively one in the same. Additionally, Google added Matter support to its smart home ecosystem in January 2025 — a protocol used to connect devices and increase interoperability and reliability. Basically, Matter allows smart home devices to connect and communicate over a local network rather than requiring cloud or internet services to do so.

As Google explains, with the right setup and a Matter-enabled hub you can set up an offline-friendly smart home. So, you can use a Google Home Hub without internet. But it takes some setting up, you'll need to install software updates, and certain features may be unusable. As a bonus, Matter can increase support for smart gadgets installed in outdoor areas of your home.