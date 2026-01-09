5 Smart Home Myths You Need To Stop Believing (And What's Actually True)

Smart home upgrades are some of the most useful additions you can make to your house. They offer greater convenience, potential energy and cost savings, and even improved security. Yet many people continue to put these upgrades off due to common myths, such as them being overly expensive, difficult to set up and maintain, only suitable for newly built houses, or invasive of their privacy.

While many of these smart home myths sound sensible on the surface, they're often rooted in outdated information or misunderstandings around how modern smart home technology actually works. In reality, today's smart home gadgets are more affordable, accessible, and user-friendly than ever before.

Don't let these myths prevent you from taking advantage of simple upgrades that can improve day-to-day living, from smarter lighting and automated temperature control to hands-free voice assistants and added home security. Let's separate fact from fiction and find out what's actually true, so you can make informed decisions without second-guessing.