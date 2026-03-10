5 Major Laptop Brands To Avoid, According To Consumer Reports

When buying a new laptop, you must consider several factors. Some of these include the price, operating system, processor, screen size, and weight. You might want a laptop that's as basic as possible for school, like a Chromebook, while the next person might need a workhorse that can handle any demanding tasks thrown at it. Regardless of your budget or operating system of choice, a key consideration you shouldn't miss out on is brand reliability, because that will ensure that the laptop you pick can serve you for a while without any issues.

And that's where Consumer Reports (CR), an independent, member-supported non-profit organization that reviews products for the public, comes in handy. The site conducts annual surveys of thousands of users who have bought laptops from different brands and uses this data to find each manufacturer's predicted reliability and owner satisfaction. Brands that score higher have products that present fewer problems than others after three years of use. Unfortunately, not every laptop manufacturer on the market has a good reliability score.

Some major brands have poor CR scores and, as such, are worth avoiding. So if you want to get a laptop for school or work, you should stay away from the five popular laptop brands below if you want dependable computers you won't have to replace soon.