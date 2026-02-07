5 Laptops Lighter Than The MacBook Air

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple's MacBook Air has always been the most sought-after productivity laptop for users wanting a balance of performance, portability, and style. After Apple released its M-series chips, said to be way beyond the performance of any Intel-based MacBook Air, this already favorable position turned into one of complete dominance. In the present, many believe the MacBook Air, with its 2.7 pounds, is the only Apple laptop you need.

There are many things to consider before buying a MacBook, though, including the various alternatives available. Laptops from other brands may offer better displays, higher storage, and longer battery life estimates than the Air's already impressive 18 hours, and almost all of them are more durable.

Even the "Air" in MacBook Air isn't safe from this evolution in laptop technology, as many of these competitor models are oftentimes just as light, if not lighter than even the smaller Air models. If you prioritize having an even easier laptop to carry or want a Windows or Linux-supporting MacBook Air alternative, you have many options to choose from.