Thinking About Buying A MacBook Air? Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know

The MacBook Air has always been one of the best thin and light laptops on the market, and Apple's migration from Intel chips to its own silicon a few years back has further enhanced its allure. The M-series chips have consistently delivered top-notch performance with impressive battery life. Besides the solid performance, the MacBook Air sports a beautiful design, a sturdy metal chassis, and a vibrant display — making it a top option for most people. So, if you're thinking of buying one, it's hard to go wrong.

However, it's still a good idea to consider a few things before you pull the trigger to ensure you get the best option for your needs. There are two sizes, multiple storage configurations, and several generations to choose from. One wrong decision right now can impact the lifespan of your purchase and can force you to upgrade early. So, here are some of the most important things to know before ordering a MacBook Air.