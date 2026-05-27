Backrooms Reviews Are In, And Critics Are All Saying The Same Thing

Horror fans may be seeing the dawning of a new era for the genre, and it's one being led by online content creators. With movies like "Obsession" by digital creator Curry Barker and "Iron Lung" by Mark Fischbach (aka "Markiplier") making waves at the box office, YouTubers and other online creators are proving they can leave their mark in theaters. Now, 20-year-old YouTuber Kane Parsons (typically known as Kane Pixels) has critics agreeing on one thing about his debut film, "Backrooms."

Produced by A24, "Backrooms" holds an 85% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and currently has a metascore of 73 on Metacritic. Though not every reviewer gives the film a glowing review, many are impressed with the directorial debut of Parsons, whose YouTube channel currently has 3.1 million subscribers. Though Rotten Tomatoes may not be calling it the best horror movie of all time anytime soon, Parsons' contribution to the world of horror seems poised to receive a warm welcome from fans of the genre.

Audiences will be able to judge the film for themselves starting May 29. Based on an image posted on 4chan in 2011 that subsequently achieved internet meme status as it was re-shared by 4chan and Reddit users alike in 2019, the Backrooms are an uncanny world that feels like an office space on the surface, but is more like an endless, yellow purgatory. With a premise heavily based on the internet and a fresh face behind the camera, time will tell if "Backrooms" will become a hidden horror gem on streaming or an all-time classic — but so far, reviews are clearly positive.