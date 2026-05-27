Backrooms Reviews Are In, And Critics Are All Saying The Same Thing
Horror fans may be seeing the dawning of a new era for the genre, and it's one being led by online content creators. With movies like "Obsession" by digital creator Curry Barker and "Iron Lung" by Mark Fischbach (aka "Markiplier") making waves at the box office, YouTubers and other online creators are proving they can leave their mark in theaters. Now, 20-year-old YouTuber Kane Parsons (typically known as Kane Pixels) has critics agreeing on one thing about his debut film, "Backrooms."
Produced by A24, "Backrooms" holds an 85% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and currently has a metascore of 73 on Metacritic. Though not every reviewer gives the film a glowing review, many are impressed with the directorial debut of Parsons, whose YouTube channel currently has 3.1 million subscribers. Though Rotten Tomatoes may not be calling it the best horror movie of all time anytime soon, Parsons' contribution to the world of horror seems poised to receive a warm welcome from fans of the genre.
Audiences will be able to judge the film for themselves starting May 29. Based on an image posted on 4chan in 2011 that subsequently achieved internet meme status as it was re-shared by 4chan and Reddit users alike in 2019, the Backrooms are an uncanny world that feels like an office space on the surface, but is more like an endless, yellow purgatory. With a premise heavily based on the internet and a fresh face behind the camera, time will tell if "Backrooms" will become a hidden horror gem on streaming or an all-time classic — but so far, reviews are clearly positive.
What critics are saying about Backrooms
Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, and others, "Backrooms" is based on an old "creepypasta" (essentially copy-and-pasted text spread virally across the internet). The film follows psychologist Dr. Mary Kline as she attempts to navigate a horrifying liminal space that doesn't adhere to the typical restraints of the physical world. Critic reviews have been slowly pouring in for the film, and so far, many seem to be impressed with Parsons' debut.
In a review for Screen Daily, critic Nikki Baughhan states that "Debut director Kane Parsons assuredly harnesses the creepy, mind-bending potential of this liminal concept, delivering an original horror that has both the scares and the smarts." Additionally, critic Gaius Bolling of Geek Vibes Nation also complimented Parsons' directing, stating "Nothing about what Parsons does, from a technical standpoint, feels amateurish. He has a keen eye and a strong visual style that makes 'Backrooms' feel like something David Lynch would've dreamed up."
While critic scores are largely positive for the time being, not everyone is a fan. In a review for The AV Club, critic Jacob Oller states that "Backrooms" is a "suburban strip mall horror, which Parsons demystifies over the course of his overwrought directorial debut." Nonetheless, considering Parsons was still a teenager during the production of the film, it's an impressive endeavor. While audiences have to wait a couple of days to form their own opinion, they can check out one of the scariest horror movies of the past decade currently streaming on Peacock.