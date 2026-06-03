Scarlett Johansson's 2013 Sci-Fi Movie Bomb Was An Undeniable Critical Success

Before being knocked off the top spot in 2025 by Zoe Saldaña (thanks a lot, "Avatar: Fire and Ash"), Scarlett Johansson was the highest-grossing actress of all time (via Variety). That's not a surprise given her lengthy stint in the MCU, even if it led to a brief legal battle with Disney. However, after appearing in multiple corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there have been occasional bumps in the box-office road, with one housing perhaps one of the greatest performances in her career.

"Under the Skin" was released in 2013 and directed by Jonathan Glazer, and it stands as a project so far removed from other movies Johansson was appearing in at the time. Based on the book of the same name by Michel Faber, the story is set in Glasgow, Scotland, and follows a character known only as The Female (Johansson), who spends her evenings seducing men and trapping them in a mysterious void. As the story progresses, The Female, who is clearly not of this world, continues to understand herself and the men who fall under her spell until the film's final act reveals her true nature.

After appearing in her fair share of science fiction movies that don't all involve comic book characters, it really isn't anything new for Johansson. But it's her unsettling performance and the movie's unforgiving bleakness, applied by Glazer, that made "Under the Skin" the favored and feared sci-fi movie among critics, even though it earned a disappointing $7 million against a budget of $13.3 million (via Box Office Mojo).