The Best Wearable Cooling Devices (That Aren't Neck Fans)

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Summer is coming, and it's heating up fast, which means if you want to stay cool, you're going to have to get a little creative. Those neck-style fans are popular, but since they blow existing air — they don't cool it — your mileage will vary. Here in hot, humid Florida, where I live, they're pretty much useless, especially at theme parks. They just blow hot air on you. But there's a new lineup of wearable cooling devices that go above and beyond. They're much more chill.

Essentially, the first is a wearable air conditioner delivering discreet personal cooling. The best examples are the Sony Reon Pocket Pro Plus or the Shark ChillPill. Sony's Reon Pocket uses a metal cooling plate to keep your body temperature down, measuring when to kick on through internal sensors. You're meant to wear it on the back of your neck under your shirt or jacket. It also has smart modes for automation, to keep you cool or warm when it's needed, and a responsive mobile app. Although it's not yet available in the U.S., the current price is £199. Shark's Chillpill for $150 incorporates a fan with a misting function and a metal "cryo" plate for quick cooling — both better than simple neck fans.

But there are also unique options like the Embr Wave smart band, or the FlexiFreeze personal cooling vest. The vest is straightforward. You freeze the ice cubes inside and don the vest to keep your body temperature down without restricting movement. The Embr Wave, however, is much more interesting. It's a USB-C-powered wrist device that sends either hot or cold waves to your skin.