Dyson's New Wearable Gadget Might Be Its Weirdest-Looking Product Yet
British tech company Dyson needs no introduction. The company makes several iconic products, ranging from vacuum cleaners to air purifiers, hair-care products, and personal audio devices. But Dyson's latest gadget is easily the strangest-looking product coming out of the company. In fact, some think it looks like it would fit right in with the "Dune" franchise, or another sci-fi universe.
Called HushJet Mini Cool, it's also the cheapest product from the company, priced at $99. Notably, the HushJet Mini Cool is sold out as of this writing, in about a week since its official launch. More stock should be available in the future, including new color options.
As the name implies, the HushJet Mini Cool should be a portable gadget that keeps the user cool without making too much noise. That's exactly what it is. It's the 21st-century version of a handheld fan like the ones we see in period movies. But unlike those contraptions, which the user would have to move on their own during scorching hot summer days to cool down, the HushJet Mini Cool comes with high-tech innovations that allow the fan to blow air for several hours on a charge. That's good news ahead of the hot summer season, which is only a few months away.
What can the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool do?
It's somewhat easy to figure out what a product called HushJet Mini Cool is supposed to do if you know its name. But if you see the gadget in stores without a name or brand in sight, you'll struggle to visualize it as a portable fan. The gadget doesn't have any visible blades, as this isn't your traditional portable fan that you may find in stores. Instead, the product features a HushJet nozzle and a honeycomb mesh at the top. According to Dyson, these are designed to increase airflow while reducing noise, which is what users likely want from such a product.
Dyson says the technology powering the HushJet Mini Cool has been 17 years in the making, The device features a brushless motor that rotates at 65,000 RPM, enough to push air towards you at speeds of up to 25 m/s or 55 mph. The user has five speeds available, including a Boost mode. The latter is the loudest, at 72.5 dBA. The HushJet Mini Cool is quietest on the first speed (52 dBA).
Powering the HushJet Mini Cool is a 5,000 mAh battery that can be recharged with the same USB-C cable you may be using for the iPhone 17 or an Android phone. The battery will need three hours to fully charge, and will offer up to six hours of use. That's good enough to last you through the hottest parts of the day.
When will the HushJet Mini Cool be back in stock?
The Dyson portable device weighs 212 grams (7.5 oz) and has a 38 mm (1.5 inches) diameter. The latter is a highlight in Dyson's marketing materials for the product. The company says it's about the same size as a watch, but crucially, it's the size the company has already used for other products that involve moving air in one direction or another: the Dyson Supersonic r hair dryer and the recently unveiled Dyson PencilVac vacuum.
The HushJet Mini Cool started selling in April in Stone/Blush (soft white), which is sold out as of this writing. A Carnelian/Sky (red) model will be available in May, according to the company. In June, the Ink/Cobalt (blue) model will be available. Dyson didn't reveal specific release dates for these color options, but this roadmap suggests the $99 accessory will be back in stock in the near future, in at least a few color options.
Dyson will also sell various accessories for the gadget, including lanyards, charging stands, and cables. Dyson also plans to roll out other add-ons, including a universal mount and a grip (for bags and jackets), which should be available this summer.