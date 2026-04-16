Dyson's New Wearable Gadget Might Be Its Weirdest-Looking Product Yet

British tech company Dyson needs no introduction. The company makes several iconic products, ranging from vacuum cleaners to air purifiers, hair-care products, and personal audio devices. But Dyson's latest gadget is easily the strangest-looking product coming out of the company. In fact, some think it looks like it would fit right in with the "Dune" franchise, or another sci-fi universe.

Called HushJet Mini Cool, it's also the cheapest product from the company, priced at $99. Notably, the HushJet Mini Cool is sold out as of this writing, in about a week since its official launch. More stock should be available in the future, including new color options.

As the name implies, the HushJet Mini Cool should be a portable gadget that keeps the user cool without making too much noise. That's exactly what it is. It's the 21st-century version of a handheld fan like the ones we see in period movies. But unlike those contraptions, which the user would have to move on their own during scorching hot summer days to cool down, the HushJet Mini Cool comes with high-tech innovations that allow the fan to blow air for several hours on a charge. That's good news ahead of the hot summer season, which is only a few months away.