The 10 Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner Brands According To Consumer Reports

Robot vacuums were first conceptualized in sci-fi literature in the 1950s as a futuristic gadget, but have since become an increasingly common fixture in American households. Global shipments rose by 18.7% in the first three quarters of 2025 alone, according to the International Data Corporation. The recent skyrocketing popularity can be attributed to the vacuum prices' steady decline over time as the technology has matured and become cheaper to manufacture.

Of course, they are also very handy. Many of today's robot vacuums have powerful suction to tackle stubborn pet hair, advanced mapping systems to avoid missed spots, and are able to navigate tight corners to ensure a floor is sparkling clean. But buyer beware, choosing the wrong appliance can actually increase the time one spends on household chores, whether by forcing owners to follow it around with a broom or deal with frequent breakdowns.

Therefore, it is very important to choose the correct brand from the jump. Here, BGR takes a closer look at the top brands of robot vacuums, as recommended by the expert reviewers at Consumer Reports. We also looked into each brand's top-rated product, and more information on our methodology for selecting these brands can be found at the end of the article.