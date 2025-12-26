5 Major Robot Vacuum Cleaner Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Recently, robot vacuum cleaners have transformed from niche gadgets into almost-essential tools for modern-day living. Set it up only once, and let the device handle the cleaning of your home. That said, choosing the right brand can be challenging. After all, there is a boom of different manufacturers on the market, and they all promise to sell you the very best. But the truth is, there's no ideal brand that could meet everyone's needs. Roombas are great, but a cheaper robot vacuum cleaner might be better for your home.

Since the first commercially successful robot vacuum cleaner in 2002, many brands and models have appeared on the market. It's easy to get overwhelmed by all the names you've never heard of, and all the features you get with each robot. With the massive improvements in sensor technology, larger motors, and better software, you can choose a budget-friendly option to maintain cleanliness, or splurge on a powerful feature-rich robot that can handle all that dog or cat hair. Either way, there's a robot vacuum cleaner for every type of home, and we're here to help you find the best option. We evaluated the most reliable brands that offer the best value for the average household, and took into account real-world user experiences, to help you make an informed decision.