5 Major Robot Vacuum Cleaner Brands Ranked From Worst To Best
Recently, robot vacuum cleaners have transformed from niche gadgets into almost-essential tools for modern-day living. Set it up only once, and let the device handle the cleaning of your home. That said, choosing the right brand can be challenging. After all, there is a boom of different manufacturers on the market, and they all promise to sell you the very best. But the truth is, there's no ideal brand that could meet everyone's needs. Roombas are great, but a cheaper robot vacuum cleaner might be better for your home.
Since the first commercially successful robot vacuum cleaner in 2002, many brands and models have appeared on the market. It's easy to get overwhelmed by all the names you've never heard of, and all the features you get with each robot. With the massive improvements in sensor technology, larger motors, and better software, you can choose a budget-friendly option to maintain cleanliness, or splurge on a powerful feature-rich robot that can handle all that dog or cat hair. Either way, there's a robot vacuum cleaner for every type of home, and we're here to help you find the best option. We evaluated the most reliable brands that offer the best value for the average household, and took into account real-world user experiences, to help you make an informed decision.
No. 5: Eufy
Eufy is considered the "value" brand in the robot vacuum market. That's because its vacuum cleaners tend to be more affordable than the flagship models of premium rivals. They still manage to offer above-average suction, quiet operation, and a low-maintenance setup. Eufy vacuums are user-friendly, simple to maintain, and several models are specifically designed for hard floors. That's what makes them attractive for small homes, apartments, or to anyone who needs a cleaning assistant on a budget. They're great for small places with minimal furniture and hard floors.
That said, Eufy also offers the more advanced hybrid vacuum-plus-mop models, like the Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum and mop. It includes an auto-emptying of the debris bin, as well as the ability to auto-wash the mop and dry it with hot air. So whether you need a budget-friendly vacuum just to keep the dust away or an advanced model to scrub and wash your floors, Eufy is a brand that provides options. One major downside seems to be customer support, which places it lower on this list. Some users report customer service being unresponsive, although others praise the brand's level of customer care.
No. 4: Shark
Shark is a mid-range, convenience-oriented robot vacuum maker. Its models offer attractive features such as self-emptying docks, LiDAR navigation for room mapping, and generally easy setup. For all who value automation, minimal dustbin emptying, and uncomplicated app scheduling, Shark is a true "set it and forget it" option. It can be a good option for those looking for a budget-friendly entry into robot vacuum convenience, as well as those who just want to forget about using handheld vacuum cleaners.
Shark offers a vast lineup that might be difficult to navigate because its naming practices are vague. That said, you can easily differentiate between the vacuum only and "2-in-1" vacuum and mop options. The differences between generations are incremental, but all of the latest lineups are compatible with Alexa and Google. In essence, there's a Shark for every budget.
However, a review of the Shark AI Robot RV2001 model saw it struggle with pet hair, or deep carpet cleaning. That said, Shark vacuums may appeal to people who want a simple, low-cost robot vacuum for light cleaning and maintenance. If you have pets, you may still have to use a powerful traditional vacuum for a deep carpet cleaning, meaning these models generally aren't as versatile as others, ranking a bit lower by comparison.
No. 3: iRobot
iRobot helped pioneer robot vacuum technology. Its Roomba line was considered the most reliable vacuum robot for many years, and models like the Roomba s9+ robot are still among the best. Over the years, iRobot compiled a long list of products, and they're all famous for their convenience and availability. Several of its vacuums top lists for ease of use and basic cleaning performance on medium-pile carpets and hard floors. This is a true testament to the brand's mature product lineage.
That said, the newest lineup is numbered 105, 205, 405, 505, and 705 with "vac" being for vacuuming only and "combo" for both vacuuming and mopping. The entire lineup uses LiDAR for improved room scanning and mapping. The 105 model is the most budget-friendly one with basic features, while the 705 is packed with the most modern capabilities and a highly accurate top-mounted spinning LiDAR. Depending on how much you want to rely on automation, you can also pick models that empty the dustbin and clean the mop automatically. iRobot allows you to pick the type of vacuum robot you need without spending too much on features that you don't want.
No. 2: Dreame
Dreame has built a reputation for offering robot vacuums that punch above their price. Its products are praised for strong suction, effective navigation (often using LiDAR), and hybrid vacuum-and-mop functionality. Even the budget-friendly models of this brand can be described as valuable cleaning assistants. The main attraction concerning Dreame's models is their versatility. This company gave special attention to its hybrid models. The vacuum and clean option appeals to many users with households that combine different floor surfaces.
Dreame has come a long way since its L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum model. Dreame offers a solid lineup that includes the auto-draining L50 Ultra and the powerful Matrix10 Ultra, the latter offering 30,000 Pa of suction power and hair detangling capability. To figure out which model is appropriate for you, Dreame offers five lineups with D, L, X, Aqua10, and Matrix10. It can be a bit confusing to navigate Dreame's product assortment, but in essence D is the entry-level range, L midrange, X premium, and the last two are a bit special. The Aqua10 comes with a rolling mop system, and the feature-packed Matrix10 has a multi-pad mopping system.
The only downside seems to be the quality of customer support. Some users complain about slow or even non-existent responses, especially when seeking warranty repairs. With that being said, the very attractive value proposition put forth by Dreame means it manages to notch second place on our list.
No. 1: Roborock
Roborock is regarded as one of the strongest brands in the modern robot vacuum market, with the Roborock S7 and S8 vacuum cleaners being extremely popular. Roborock became the industry's benchmark when it comes to navigation accuracy, suction capability, and overall value. Its products developed a reputation for straddling that perfect midrange spot when it comes to price and features.
Even the more entry-level models use LiDAR navigation to give its models precise room recognition and efficient cleaning routes. They come with smart mapping systems and advanced docking stations. Independent reviews have listed Roborock as the "best overall" robot vacuum cleaner choice, and it takes top honors in these rankings.
But even Roborock is not without shortcomings. Some customer reviews reveal disappointment over the lack of consistency when it comes to cleaning. Some of the models have failed obstacle avoidance, especially in cluttered spaces. So before using a Roborock, especially one of the entry-level models, you might want to first pick up all your socks — or your laundry machine is going to have a sock-stealing partner.
How we picked the best robot vacuum cleaner brands
To determine how these major robot vacuum brands truly stack up, we focus on what matters most: performance in real homes. Our methodology combined expert evaluations with large-scale user feedback drawn from verified customer reviews across retailers and brand platforms. Rather than relying on isolated opinions, we examined recurring themes such as navigation accuracy, cleaning consistency, long-term durability, software stability, and customer service satisfaction. We paid special attention to patterns that appear only after several months of ownership. By cross-referencing expert testing with thousands of real-world experiences, we identified which brands deliver dependable automation, and which leave users with new frustrations instead of clean floors.