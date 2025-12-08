Roombas Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Cheaper Robot Vacuum

The robot vacuum is one of those devices that seems to carry the promise of a futuristic Jetson's lifestyle into our world, and when these products first launched, people loved letting them buzz around their house to clean up the mess. iRobot's Roomba line was one of the original innovators, but thanks to a variety of budget-minded competitors, you can now get a really solid robot vacuum that offers more features for the money and often a cheaper price tag.

Sure, the Roomba is still a great vacuum, but you may wonder if the brand name is worth it, especially when compared to budget-friendly options. In general, the cheapest Roombas you can get are in its 100- and 200-series that hover around the $250 price point, when on sale. These lower-end units lack some remote control and advanced LiDAR-powered zoning features, however. For true budget-friendliness, while still keeping key features, consider robotic vacuums from brands like Eufy, Roborock, or Tapo.