Roombas Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Cheaper Robot Vacuum
The robot vacuum is one of those devices that seems to carry the promise of a futuristic Jetson's lifestyle into our world, and when these products first launched, people loved letting them buzz around their house to clean up the mess. iRobot's Roomba line was one of the original innovators, but thanks to a variety of budget-minded competitors, you can now get a really solid robot vacuum that offers more features for the money and often a cheaper price tag.
Sure, the Roomba is still a great vacuum, but you may wonder if the brand name is worth it, especially when compared to budget-friendly options. In general, the cheapest Roombas you can get are in its 100- and 200-series that hover around the $250 price point, when on sale. These lower-end units lack some remote control and advanced LiDAR-powered zoning features, however. For true budget-friendliness, while still keeping key features, consider robotic vacuums from brands like Eufy, Roborock, or Tapo.
Eufy: A great robot vacuum
Eufy has made a name for itself as a high-quality smart home brand that delivers solid products at reasonable price points. Today, it remains one of the best alternatives to Roomba because it offers competitive models with many of the same features, along with solid reviews. While the Eufy Omni S1 Pro is an excellent choice, it doesn't fall into the budget category we're looking for. If you're looking for premium features and control, consider the Auto-Empty C10, currently just over $200, that sports an ultra-low-profile design (perfect for getting below furniture) and infrared navigation.
You can go even cheaper with the 11S MAX that delivers high suction and is available for $140with a promotional coupon. The great thing about Eufy is that many of its models are lauded in the tech review space as a strong value. Eufy also offers a wide range of essential smart home gadgets, so you could build a full system for your home around products from this brand (unlike with iRobot).
Strong options from Roborock and Tapo
Moving on to some other choices, you'll find plenty of models from highly rated brands Roborock and Tapo. The focus for Roborock isn't necessarily undercutting Roomba, but rather providing features not available on similar models. Let's compare the Roborock Q10 S5 vacuum/mop combo with the Roomba 205 vacuum. Right now, they're available for around $250, but the Roborock offers more features, including an auto-lifting mopping system and stronger 10,000 pA suction.
Another robot vacuum that features LiDAR, plus vacuum and mop features is the Tapo RV30 Max. Reviews point to this relatively cheap model as a great choice on functionality and price, and it features many of the same options as the Roborock Q10 S5. The best part is that the RV30 Max is available for under $200 with a coupon on their site.
It's important to note that all the vacuums listed in this article are currently on sale as we have entered the holiday shopping season. However, regular pricing supports the fact that lower-end Roombas tend to be pricier than Eufy and Tapo vacuums, and that Roborock tends to offer more features for the price even when it's not cheaper than Roomba.