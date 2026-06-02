Why Did Samsung Get Rid Of 10x Zoom On Galaxy Phones?

When Samsung introduced the world to the Galaxy S24 series of phones in January 2024, it was marked by a significant change to a popular feature on its camera system. The 10x optical and hybrid 100x "Space Zoom" feature had been replaced by a 5x zoom, and in 2026, Samsung has not brought these features back. It was a curious change that had been marketed as a key feature since the launch of the S20 that set it apart from its rivals. One could be forgiven for seeing the change as a significant downgrade.

Samsung had stuck with the 10x optical zoom feature for four years, featuring on the S21, S22, and S23. Even though it was generally considered to be a good camera, it came with its fair share of controversy. Users started noticing incredibly detailed photos of the moon being produced at 100x hybrid zoom, and accused Samsung of superimposing pre-stored reference photos of the moon onto newly taken shots. Samsung eventually addressed the concerns in a 2021 blog post by detailing the process its AI technology was using to generate these photos, but it was debatable whether this settled the issue or not.

Before the S24 launched, rumors of a change to this camera's optical zoom started spreading. This was confirmed when the S24 was released, and even though there was initial skepticism around the change, it proved to be less problematic than expected. The camera produced comparable shots, and in some cases, even surpassed the quality of its predecessor.