The 5 Biggest New Features One UI 8.5 Added To Galaxy Phones

The Galaxy S26 series debuted with tons of new features. Some of the biggest changes had to do with Galaxy AI and how much it improved on the AI features from previous generations, alongside plenty of fully new AI features. One such feature that many Samsung users will appreciate is call screening, and with One UI 8.5, you can use it on your Galaxy S25 and older Samsung phones.

Call screening, as the name suggests, screens incoming calls to let you know exactly who is calling before you pick up. Whenever you get a call from a suspicious number — either something the AI flags as suspicious or all unknown numbers in general, depending on what you select — your Samsung phone can take the call for you.

It asks the caller who they are and what they need you for, and determines if they're legitimate. You can then decide whether to pick up the call. Furthermore, even if you don't respond, you can review a summary or a transcript of the call after it's done and decide what to do afterwards. This feature improves greatly on the Bixby text call feature, and now the AI can choose replies itself. You can even set it to take incoming calls from unknown callers automatically, where you'd have to manually select the option in previous renditions.