Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Brings New Galaxy S26 Features To Older Phones

Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineup has received an excellent reception so far. The company has improved on everything its S25 model was capable of, added a much stronger processor, and put in many new features exclusive to the S26. What caught most eyes is undoubtedly the Galaxy S26 Ultra's revolutionary Privacy Display (despite it having one frustrating flaw), but the entire S26 lineup comes with many other features as well.

Samsung is now sending One UI 8.5 to certain older smartphones, and according to some sources, this update will let users with older phones have access to many of the new features available in the Galaxy S26 phones. These features include AI Select, Audio Eraser, Call Screening, Creative Studio, and additional AI-based photo editing tools.

The primary source for this news is Tarun Vats, who made a Twitter/X post about what new features are coming and what phones are expected to get them. Vats is considered a credible source of Samsung-related news in the smartphone community, and regularly reveals new information.