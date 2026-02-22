5 Cool New Features Samsung Recently Added To Your Galaxy Phone

The year 2025 was quite eventful for Galaxy owners. Just within six months of each other, Samsung released two major operating system updates to its One UI platform. One UI 7 arrived in early April, while One UI 8 rolled out in mid-September. These back-to-back updates meant a host of fresh new features to try. Some of the more exciting ones included call captions, reminder templates, and a lock screen clock that changes shape based on the background. The Now Bar, Galaxy S25's version of the Dynamic Island on iPhones, is another definite highlight, giving you quick and easy access to your active apps.

If you think these are cool, wait until you hear that Samsung is actually just getting started. For users who joined the One UI Beta Program, Samsung has recently added a new set of features to your Galaxy phone via its most recent One UI 8.5 update. This update is currently in beta testing, though, so nothing is official or available to the general public yet. But you're free to sign up for the program anytime. After doing so, here are five of the new Galaxy features you should check out.