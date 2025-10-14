5 Free Android Apps You Should Always Install First On New Phones

There is no dearth of Android applications, from millions of options in the Google Play Store to thousands in popular third-party stores, such as F-Droid. You'll be spoiled for choice. But this choice can also be overwhelming while setting up your new Android phone. Even if you have used Android before, a new phone gives you the opportunity to start over, and it's also a great time to pick some of the best the platform has to offer.

Everyone knows about the official apps of various social media giants, top streaming services, ride hailing and food delivery options, and the popular shopping destinations. Things like Canva, VLC, and WhatsApp have also been talked about countless times. So, what else is there that deserves to be among the first installs on your new Android phone? Here are some excellent options that add real value to your smartphone experience without costing you anything.