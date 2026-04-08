The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display Has One Frustrating Flaw

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a great phone. It might not have too many changes over the Samsung flagship from last year, the S25 Ultra — with the biggest improvement being the better Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor specific to Galaxy phones. However, it does come with one feature that's making waves in the tech community: the S26 Ultra's Privacy Display feature.

There have always been ways of protecting your phone screen from peepers, so the concept itself isn't new. However, unlike getting a third-party screen protector, this feature is built into the phone itself, which means that you can turn it on or off whenever you want. It can even be enabled for specific apps or specific parts of your screen, such as only blocking notifications.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display is a big innovation for the smartphone industry, but it isn't without its drawbacks: the S26 Ultra's Privacy Display slightly worsens its visual clarity at certain angles. There's a clear difference in how the screen looks before and after you turn Privacy Display on in terms of brightness and pixel sharpness. But that's not what we're referring to here; even with Privacy Display turned off, the screen is still ever so slightly dimmer when compared to other Samsung phones, even last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra.