Samsung Added AirDrop To Its Older Phones, But Users Are Disappointed

Users have already discovered a number of tweaks that can help you reliably use AirDrop. For example, the Galaxy S26 needs to be running Quick Share Extension 13.8.51.30 or newer. It also seems to depend on users having installed the One UI 8.5 beta, and requires a server-side rollout from Samsung.

It's important to note that most Samsung users are currently using AirDrop through its beta version, which means bugs are also expected. An improved experience should become available when the official One UI 8.5 launches. A Reddit post also shows that a few users have managed to install and make the AirDrop update work reliably on Galaxy devices through official updates.

Google Pixel users have also had AirDrop problems since its release, but truth be told, even Apple users have issues with it. It sometimes has trouble recognizing a second Apple device, files take forever to go through, or users may need to force quit apps and then re-open them to get sharing to work as intended.