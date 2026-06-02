Stop Turning Off Bluetooth To Save Battery – It Barely Makes A Difference

In the early 2000s, Bluetooth technology was still brand new, having made its debut for regular customers by 1999. At that time, the technology demanded a lot from the devices, and having it on all the time would greatly reduce the battery life of phones, computers, and other devices. As the technology evolved, however, Bluetooth not only became an essential functionality of every gadget, but it also became so energy efficient that keeping it on all the time doesn't impact battery life at all.

The organization behind Bluetooth continues to improve aspects of the standard (v6.3 released on May 6, 2026), including latency, the number of devices that can be connected to the same network simultaneously, and power efficiency to make this wireless connectivity as reliable as possible. Still, even if you have a device with Bluetooth 5 or older, you can rest assured that this is not what's killing your battery. Bluetooth even has a Low Energy mode (introduced with version 4.0) that makes using it ideal not only for devices with bigger batteries, but even products like item trackers or other beacons that just need to interact with devices that pass by.