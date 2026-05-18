10 Tips For Setting Up A New iPad

The Windowed Apps mode is one of the new iPadOS 26 features that turns your iPad into a MacBook. It brings decades-old multitasking and window management features from Mac and Windows to the touchscreen interface of the iPad. The iPad is unleashed from the shackles of a two-app Split View, and you can now use multiple floating, resizable windows on the iPad.

You'll first need to enable this mode either from Settings > Multitasking & Gestures > Windowed apps, or from the new Windowed Apps toggle in Control Center. After opening one full-screen app on the iPad, go to the Dock, and drag and drop another app icon to the left or the right side of the screen. The two apps will now work in a split-screen mode. You can use the Handle icon in the middle to resize the individual apps. To change one of the windows, simply drag and drop another icon on top of it.

If you want to engage the free-flowing mode, use the handle icon in the bottom-right corner of the window to make the window smaller (you will see the background behind). Then, drag an app from the Dock to screen. If you drop it on the right, it will take up the right-hand side of the screen. You can resize any window using the Handle icon. After resizing a window, you can use the top toolbar to drag it anywhere on the iPad's screen. To manage or arrange apps quickly, use the Window Controls menu in the top-left of every window. From here, you can minimize, close, or maximize the app. Press and hold on the Window Controls buttons to get more options for arranging the window on the screen.