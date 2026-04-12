5 iPad Settings You Should Change Right Out Of The Box

So, you've just unboxed your new iPad and are excited about all the possible things you can do with it. For starters, it's great for writing and reviewing notes, sketching art, and of course, watching shows and movies. It's also the perfect size to be a more portable laptop or a second monitor for your computer. When paired with some nifty iPad accessories, the tablet becomes even more powerful. Some users turn it into a tool for music production and podcast recording, while others use it as a smart home hub to control their smart home devices.

There are endless possibilities for what an iPad can do, especially since the modern ones are running on the same chip as the MacBooks. But before you get way ahead of yourself, you have to make sure your iPad is set up and ready for whatever project you have in mind. It might be fully functional by default, but there are several customizations you can do to further improve your user experience. Tweaking how iPad staples like Control Center, Home Screen, and Apple Pencil work can let you make the most out of your device. Here are five of the settings to consider changing on your iPad.