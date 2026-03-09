4 iPad Accessories You'll Use Every Day

If you're frustrated with your iPad case falling over when you use it on non-flat surfaces such as your couch or lap, or if you no longer want to put up with sore hands or wrist pain from the awkward holding position that comes with using your iPad for long hours, consider getting the Brookstone Tablet Lap Cushion. It helps you maximize your iPad's portability and make sure using it anywhere — whether that's your living room couch, your car, or even a flight — is convenient even for extended periods. Priced at just $23, this iPad accessory boasts an excellent 4.6 rating on Amazon after over 2,000 reviews.

It gives you two angles to choose from: a normal one and another that is a bit steeper, so you can place your iPad in the most comfortable position for your viewing angle. Reviewers have particularly praised its build quality and comfort. It's made entirely of soft memory foam, so it's comfortable enough to place on your lap or belly if you plan on relaxing on the couch and binge-streaming.

As a nice add-on, it also comes with a nifty side pouch that you can use to hold pens, glasses, charging cables, or earbud cases. Other than your iPad, you can also place books or your Kindle on it. However, because it maxes out at 10 x 6 x 10 inches, it may not be suitable for heavier gadgets like laptops. In fact, some users feel that it would be slightly better if it were a bit wider. However, they still conclude by saying that it offers good value for money.