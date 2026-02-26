4 iPad Accessories That Solve Its Biggest Problems

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple's iPad lineup arguably includes some of the best tablets you can buy in 2026. Depending on the iPad model you own, it can be your portable multimedia and productivity powerhouse that can also act as a laptop alternative for several tasks. While some believe no one needs an iPad anymore as foldables become popular, there is certainly still a massive market for it, as Apple sold 19 million iPads in Q4 of 2025, up from 14 million during the same time frame in 2024.

That said, iPads are not perfect devices. Some problems stem from OS level limitations that Apple has been slowly removing with each new version. For example, as we noted in our iPadOS 26 review, the iPad is one step closer to replacing your laptop, thanks to the newly introduced productivity and multitasking features. Other limitations of the iPad can be solved with the right accessories, which can truly level up your iPad experience. Here are some iPad accessories, which we have chosen after carefully considering feedback from iPad owners on social media, expert opinions, and reviews on Amazon.