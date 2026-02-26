4 iPad Accessories That Solve Its Biggest Problems
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Apple's iPad lineup arguably includes some of the best tablets you can buy in 2026. Depending on the iPad model you own, it can be your portable multimedia and productivity powerhouse that can also act as a laptop alternative for several tasks. While some believe no one needs an iPad anymore as foldables become popular, there is certainly still a massive market for it, as Apple sold 19 million iPads in Q4 of 2025, up from 14 million during the same time frame in 2024.
That said, iPads are not perfect devices. Some problems stem from OS level limitations that Apple has been slowly removing with each new version. For example, as we noted in our iPadOS 26 review, the iPad is one step closer to replacing your laptop, thanks to the newly introduced productivity and multitasking features. Other limitations of the iPad can be solved with the right accessories, which can truly level up your iPad experience. Here are some iPad accessories, which we have chosen after carefully considering feedback from iPad owners on social media, expert opinions, and reviews on Amazon.
Anker USB-C hub
All iPads are pretty capable, and there are several ways to use your iPad's USB-C port, including connecting peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, and storage devices, like a USB flash drive or an external hard drive. However, as there is only one USB-C port on an iPad, using more than one device at a time becomes an issue. This is where a USB-C hub comes into play. The Anker Nano USB-C Hub is a solid option for most iPad owners. It has seven ports to attach multiple devices: two USB Type-A ports, a single USB-C port, two SD card slots, and an HDMI output. Depending on your iPad model, you can use the HDMI port to mirror or extend your iPad screen to a monitor or TV.
It can also charge your iPad if you connect a sufficiently powerful USB-C power brick. A 45-50W wall adapter will be enough to fast charge your iPad. The Anker USB-C hub is reasonably priced at $26 and is widely liked by Amazon shoppers, who have given it an average rating of 4.5. iPad owners, who have purchased it, say it's light, convenient, and works seamlessly. Keep in mind that the data transfer rates while using this hub will depend on your iPad's USB port. For example, the regular iPad and iPad mini USB ports are limited to USB 2.0 speeds, whereas the iPad Air and iPad Pro models support USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) speeds.
Transcend external SSD
Whether you buy an iPad or a MacBook, storage upgrades are always pretty expensive. So, if you purchased a lower-storage variant of the iPad due to budget constraints and now need more space, there is a relatively easy fix — an external SSD. While it won't be as elegant or seamless as using built-in storage, it's significantly more affordable and will solve your storage woes. The Transcend ESD310 is a compact external SSD that's well-rated and will work great with your iPad. It's available in storage capacities ranging from 128 GB to 2 TB.
It also features Type-C and Type-A connectors on its two ends, enabling it to work with most devices without needing an adapter. The ESD310 is rated for USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) speeds, meaning you'll get fast data transfer rates, as long as your iPad has a newer-generation USB port. It has received positive feedback from Amazon buyers, many of whom use it with their iPads and appreciate its quick transfer speeds. The only notable concern some shoppers have is its tendency to get hot during usage. It starts at just $29 for the base 128 GB variant and is rated 4.6 by Amazon shoppers.
LuluLook magnetic stand
If you're looking to use your iPad as a laptop replacement, a good stand is essential, as it allows you to prop up your iPad for an effective viewing angle. While you'll find tons of stands on the market, LuluLook has magnetic stands for all iPad models, except the base iPad. They are easy to use, they attach magnetically to your iPad, and they are ergonomic. These stands are made from an aluminum alloy and have a foldable design for easy portability, which makes them pricier than generic alternatives, starting at $60.
In other highlights, the stands have strong built-in magnets for secure mounting. The iPad mini variant has received an impressive rating of 4.7 from buyers on Amazon, whereas the iPad Pro and iPad Air variants are rated at 4.3. Shoppers like the stand's quality and sturdy design. The only complaints some buyers have are that it may scratch your iPad's back if you are not careful, and for others, the hinges on their units started to loosen up after about a year.
Apple Magic Keyboard case
While the virtual iPadOS keyboard is pretty decent, there is no replacement for a physical keyboard if you frequently have to type emails or documents. Apple's Magic Keyboard is an excellent accessory that can instantly improve your productivity. While it's pretty expensive, it works seamlessly with your iPad and has excellent build quality. It attaches magnetically to your iPad and connects using the smart connector, which also delivers the required power, so you don't have to worry about charging the keyboard. It also features a large trackpad with haptic feedback and support for multi-touch gestures for easier navigation.
More importantly, the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro and Air models comes with a built-in USB-C port that you can use to charge the iPad, so you can use the port on the iPad to connect accessories and peripherals. The Magic Keyboard is pretty popular and well-reviewed by Amazon shoppers, and has garnered a solid rating of 4.5. Buyers call it the "best iPad keyboard," and an accessory that made their "iPad feel like a real computer." The only major complaint is the pricing, since it starts at $250. You can buy the Apple Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro models, iPad Air models, and the regular iPad. However, if you want something more affordable, Logitech's Combo Touch is an excellent alternative with similar functionality.
How we selected these iPad accessories
The iPad is a pretty versatile slate, and if you're looking to get the most out of it, it becomes essential to pair it with the right accessories. So, while choosing the iPad accessories that elevate its overall experience and solve its biggest drawbacks, we looked at feedback from actual iPad owners on Reddit, Amazon buyers, and expert reviews. Although there is no dearth of iPad accessories on the market, our recommendations focus on the most useful options that cater to a large segment of iPad owners. Our picks are also well-rated, with an average rating of at least 4.3.