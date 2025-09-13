5 Ways To Use Your iPad's USB-C Port (Other Than Charging)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple's Lightning port on older iPhone devices is reasonably capable, but it pales in comparison to the USB-C port, particularly when paired with newer USB versions or Thunderbolt technology. So, it's no surprise that the company transitioned from Lightning to USB-C in its iPad models quite early on. Any new iPad you buy today comes with USB-C. Despite being incredibly versatile, the USB-C port on iPads is often only used for charging or, at most, connecting to a Mac or PC. However, you can do so much more with it.

From connecting external storage devices to converting your iPad into a mini computer with a keyboard and mouse, the USB-C port on the iPad unlocks a host of possibilities. Remember, not all USB-C ports are made equal, and that remains true for iPads. As different iPad models pack USB-C ports with different capabilities, some of the accessories discussed below may not work in the same way on all iPads. That said, recent versions of both the iPad Pro and iPad Air should be compatible with all the mentioned use cases.