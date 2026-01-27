Why There's Simply No Need For An iPad Anymore

The iPad is one of the key hardware products Apple makes, alongside the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It has been a key product since the first-generation iPad was unveiled in 2010, and over the years, Apple has continued increasing the number of different iPads in its lineup. But iPad users may soon find there's no need to keep using Apple tablets or upgrading to new models. That is, if rumors pan out and Apple launches the first foldable iPhone and the first MacBook Pro models with touchscreen OLED panels. These products will debut with features that may satisfy the needs of iPad owners and reduce the need to use a tablet rather than another Apple device.

That said, the iPad will not disappear overnight from Apple's inventory or households. Apple has positioned the iPad as a standalone computing device that can replace a laptop. The iPad Pro and iPad Air models feature the same high-end chips as MacBooks. Also, Apple has said repeatedly over the years that it doesn't intend to merge the tablet and laptop lines, even though they share the same silicon and offer similar software experiences.

As for iPad owners, some people may prefer using an iPad in addition to an iPhone and a Mac, rather than replacing the tablet with a foldable iPhone or a touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro. It may be cheaper, too. Rumors say the foldable iPhone may cost up to $2,400. MacBook Pro models start at $1,599, while the cheapest iPad 11 starts at $349. But in the long run, the iPad's reach may shrink if the foldable iPhone and OLED MacBooks become popular with consumers.