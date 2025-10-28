10 Tips For Using Your iPad As A Laptop Replacement

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Apple introduced the first iPad back in 2010, few people knew what to make of it. While Apple has always denied drawing inspiration from science fiction, many of us couldn't resist drawing the comparison between the iPad and the Newspads from Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey." It was an almost paper-thin slab of glass and metal that sat neatly between a smartphone and a laptop, perfect for watching movies, checking emails, and reading on the go.

At the time, it wasn't the powerhouse it is today. The iPad was more of a companion than a full-fledged computer — something you reached for when your laptop felt too bulky or your phone too small. Over the years, though, Apple quietly pushed it further, crafting a capable tool for writing, designing, sketching, and even video editing. Many people now use it as their main device for both work and creativity.

That shift really took off with the introduction of Apple's M-series Mac chips — the same ones found in MacBooks. Suddenly, the iPad became a portable powerhouse. And when paired with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, you realize it's no longer a stretch to call it a true laptop alternative. So, let's find out what it really takes to replace your laptop with an iPad.