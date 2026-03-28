5 Things You Never Realized Your iPad's Magic Keyboard Could Do

The iPadOS 26 update turned the iPad into a computing device that behaves more like a MacBook than ever. The addition of a windowed multitasking mode that allows users to resize apps and use multiple apps at the same time as well as the new menu bar and the improved file management system are some of the exciting changes in iPadOS 26 that can improve productivity. Adding a keyboard dock to an iPad running iPadOS 26 can turn the device into a good laptop alternative. Apple's own Magic Keyboard can be a good keyboard choice if you own a compatible iPad Pro or iPad Air model, as it packs plenty of advanced features.

The Magic Keyboard is more than a physical keyboard that can make it easier to type long-form text on the iPad. It has an ingenious design that lets you attach the iPad magnetically to the Magic Keyboard and experience the screen hovering above the keyboard at the desired angle. And it's not just the thin profile of the keyboard or the fact that the iPad's three-dot connector on the back powers the keyboard that you'll appreciate. The Magic Keyboard has various capabilities that may improve your entire iPad experience, including a few hidden settings, several useful shortcuts, and support for all kinds of gestures that make it a powerful iPad accessory.

Knowing how to set up the Magic Keyboard properly and how to take advantage of built-in (but customizable) shortcuts and gestures will make a huge difference. It'll speed up your workflow as you'll be able to perform several actions quickly — and directly from the keyboard — without needing to reach for the touch screen. Knowing these tricks can also help you understand why the Magic Keyboard is such an expensive iPad accessory, priced at $299 (iPad Pro) and $269 (iPad Air).