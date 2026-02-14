What The Three Dots On The Back Of Your iPad Are Actually For

If you own a relatively new iPad model, or you've just bought one, it's very likely your device has three dots on the back or side; the iPad mini is the only exception. Apple placed those dots on the back for a practical reason. The company wanted the iPad to work with keyboard accessories as soon as you attached it, with the three-pin connector carrying data and power. The three dots have an official name: the Smart Connector, which Apple announced in 2015 alongside the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. "The Smart Keyboard, available for purchase separately, attaches to iPad Pro's innovative Smart Connector port, eliminating the need for a separate battery, on/off switch, or Bluetooth pairing," Apple wrote at the time.

Some people may not like the appearance of the three dots on the back of the iPad, but, as Apple notes above, the three-dot connector helps users avoid two potential problems. First, the Smart Connector transfers power from the iPad to the keyboard dock. You won't have to worry about charging the keyboard. The support for data transfer may be even more important. The keyboard will work with the iPad as soon as the iPad is placed in the keyboard dock, without requiring a setup process for a wireless connection between the two.

Keyboard accessories must have the same three-pin connector to work with the iPad's Smart Connector. Apple explains in a support document for the Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio that the three dots contain magnets to ensure a perfect attachment to the accessory.