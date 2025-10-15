Apple Announces New iPad Pro With M5 Chip And 50% More RAM
A couple of weeks after a YouTuber unboxed Apple's M5 iPad Pro, the company has finally announced it. The product, which features the same design language of the redesigned M4 model, continues to lead the way with Apple's most advanced processor, best-in-class OLED panel, and the same Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro accessories.
This new iPad Pro with the M5 chip offers up to 12% faster multi-core CPU performance and up to 36% faster graphics performance compared to the previous generation. Another important change is that, following the iPhone 17 Pro models, the new iPad Pro also features a minimum of 12GB of RAM, an improvement over the previous 8GB of memory from the previous version.
A key difference from the past iPad Pro is the addition of Apple's N1 and C1X modems. With that, Apple now handles cellular on the iPad Pro, in addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.
"Powered by the next generation of Apple silicon, the new iPad Pro delivers our most advanced and versatile iPad experience yet," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "iPad Pro with M5 unlocks endless possibilities for creativity and productivity — with a huge leap in AI performance and a big boost in graphics, superfast wireless connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, it pushes the boundaries of what iPad can do yet again."
iPadOS 26 is key for the M5 iPad Pro
While Apple continues to make the iPad Pro hardware way more powerful than most laptops, and easily all the other tablets, the company has finally caught up with the iPad software with iPadOS 26.
With this update, users can take advantage of an all-new window tilling system, which makes multitasking capabilities more powerful. The increased 12GB of RAM also helps more apps run at the same time, while improving background activity, a powerful new feature with the latest software. You can discover more of iPadOS 26 in our review.
The new iPad Pro M5 comes in 11- and 13-inch models in Space Black or Silver. The smaller model starts at $999 while the 13-inch version at $1,299. Users still can choose between the nano-texture and cellular options. Customers can also benefit from the new AppleCare One subscription when adding extra care to their tablets. Users can pre-order the iPad Pro today with sales starting next Wednesday, October 22.