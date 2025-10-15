Apple Announces New iPad Pro With M5 Chip And 50% More RAM

A couple of weeks after a YouTuber unboxed Apple's M5 iPad Pro, the company has finally announced it. The product, which features the same design language of the redesigned M4 model, continues to lead the way with Apple's most advanced processor, best-in-class OLED panel, and the same Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro accessories.

This new iPad Pro with the M5 chip offers up to 12% faster multi-core CPU performance and up to 36% faster graphics performance compared to the previous generation. Another important change is that, following the iPhone 17 Pro models, the new iPad Pro also features a minimum of 12GB of RAM, an improvement over the previous 8GB of memory from the previous version.

A key difference from the past iPad Pro is the addition of Apple's N1 and C1X modems. With that, Apple now handles cellular on the iPad Pro, in addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

"Powered by the next generation of Apple silicon, the new iPad Pro delivers our most advanced and versatile iPad experience yet," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "iPad Pro with M5 unlocks endless possibilities for creativity and productivity — with a huge leap in AI performance and a big boost in graphics, superfast wireless connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, it pushes the boundaries of what iPad can do yet again."